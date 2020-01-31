Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE:CUB traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. Cubic has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,897. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

