Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $371.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $367.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $13,541,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 779,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

