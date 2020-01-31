Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

CFR traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 17,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,042. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

