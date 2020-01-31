Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.64), approximately 7,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.59).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

