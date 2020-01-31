Cwm LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. CNB Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in CME Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

