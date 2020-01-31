Cwm LLC Has $921,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.