Cwm LLC Purchases 17,335 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 3,117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.