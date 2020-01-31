Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

