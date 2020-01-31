Datum (DAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $64,122.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Datum has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $64,122.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

