Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Davita posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

DVA stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Davita by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Davita by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Davita by 1,543.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 581,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter worth $2,679,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

