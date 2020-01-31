Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.78 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

