Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Cfra

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $20.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.98. 109,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

