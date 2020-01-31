Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $205.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.23.

NYSE:DECK traded up $18.23 on Friday, hitting $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 951,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

