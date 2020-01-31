Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lifted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 3.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 3,896,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,640. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

