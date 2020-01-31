Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after acquiring an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,476,000 after acquiring an additional 825,828 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,158,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

GM stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

