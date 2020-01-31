Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper makes up 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $5,712,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. ValuEngine cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

