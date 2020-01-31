Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €13.98 ($16.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

