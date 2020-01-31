DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

DHT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $920.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

