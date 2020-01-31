DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

DHT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $920.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

