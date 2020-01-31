DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.63, 6,837,493 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,270,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday.
The company has a market capitalization of $841.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.
About DHT (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
