DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.63, 6,837,493 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,270,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $841.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DHT by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 204,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DHT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

