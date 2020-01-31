Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $456.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,414,012 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

