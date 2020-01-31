Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 21,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 235,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

