DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

DRH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 163,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,349. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,579,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 780,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 688,837 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,810,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 487,008 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

