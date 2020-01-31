Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$6.87 ($4.87) and last traded at A$6.87 ($4.87), approximately 45,496 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.78 ($4.81).

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$6.78 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.72.

In related news, insider Ian Welch bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,000.00 ($129,787.23).

About Dicker Data (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

