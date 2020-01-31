Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 14,170,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,217,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

