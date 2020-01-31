Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Digimarc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

DMRC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $31.31. 77,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

