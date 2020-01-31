Dignity (DIG) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,617.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Dignity has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dignity token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a market cap of $389,161.00 and $9,617.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.