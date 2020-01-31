Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 341.83 ($4.50).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 338.10 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.12.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

