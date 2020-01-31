Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 6.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $65.02, 3,513,578 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,553,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

