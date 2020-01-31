Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.25, approximately 21,936,807 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 10,262,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $663,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

