Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.86 and last traded at $65.50, 8,780,109 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,990,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

