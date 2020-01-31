Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a GBX 641 ($8.43) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 579 ($7.62).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

Shares of Discoverie Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 570 ($7.50). 158,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.62 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 486.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

