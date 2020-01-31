DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 71.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,127 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 323,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.76. 2,865,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

