DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $29,429.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020054 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00119660 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036962 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001031 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

