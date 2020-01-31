Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.15 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.34. 891,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,210. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

