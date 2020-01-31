Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DG traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.84. 20,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,613. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $95,716,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

