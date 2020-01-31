Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.92), approximately 45,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 5,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.97).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GROW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 482.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.70.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

Draper Esprit Company Profile (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.