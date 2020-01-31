Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.92.
Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$23.01 and a one year high of C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
