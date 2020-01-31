Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.92.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$23.01 and a one year high of C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 11,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$351,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,307,887 shares in the company, valued at C$132,898,313.95. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$353,179.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,778,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,809,791.64. Insiders bought a total of 833,464 shares of company stock worth $25,311,753 in the last three months.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

