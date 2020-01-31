Dreamcoin Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $19,019.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,570,447 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

