Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apergy by 56.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 68,056 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Apergy by 283.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 132,742 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apergy by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Apergy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Apergy during the third quarter worth about $3,180,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $26.61 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

APY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

