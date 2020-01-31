Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 900 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,441,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 72,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

