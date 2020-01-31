Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $36,000 in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 7.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.70. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $174.26 and a one year high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.