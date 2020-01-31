Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $58,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 144.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 131.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

OPY opened at $26.08 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

