Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,530,000 after buying an additional 248,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

DUK opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

