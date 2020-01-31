Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,255 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.23 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

