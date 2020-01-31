Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,357 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

