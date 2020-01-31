Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,357 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit