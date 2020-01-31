Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 199,342 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

