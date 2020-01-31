DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWS. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

DWS opened at €36.00 ($41.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.59. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1 year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 1 year high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

