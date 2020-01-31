DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

DWS stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €35.89 ($41.73). The company had a trading volume of 258,041 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.59. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

