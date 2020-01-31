Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.39.

DT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 1,136,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

