Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

NYSE DT traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

